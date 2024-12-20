Kalasha Museum To Remain Open Seven Days A Week
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has announced to open Kalasha Dur Museum Bumburaite Chitral seven days a week for general public.
The decision to this effect was taken to increase number of local and foreign tourists that are visiting Bumburaite valley, said a official statement issued here Friday.
APP/mds/
