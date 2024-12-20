Kalasha museum to remain open seven days a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has announced to open Kalasha Dur Museum Bumburaite Chitral seven days a week for general public.

The decision to this effect was taken to increase number of local and foreign tourists that are visiting Bumburaite valley, said a official statement issued here Friday.

