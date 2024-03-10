Kalasha Museum where statute speak of Ghandhara Civilization attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in droves

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Nestled in the breathtaking Bamborait Valley here, Kalasha Dur Museum on Sunday attracted tourists and archeology lovers in droves, exploring the rare artficates and statues of the Ghandhara Civilization.

Located in the heart of Bamborait Valley in the lap of Trich Mir mountain peak, the museum's unique architecture, sculptures, antiquities and Ghandhara art masterpieces was a great source of attraction for tourists, adventurers and Bhuddha art lovers.

The museum where every statute speak of its glorious civilization becomes even more captivating against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains by offering visitors a truly magical experience in the Hindukash mountains range.

"Chitral is my favorite tourists place due to its diverse culture especially Kalash, archealogical signficance and adventure sports. The Kalasha museum is a good edition in Chitral that impress me the most," said former Conservator of Forest Gulzar Rehman while talking to APP.

He said such unique treasures needs to be promoted through digital technology to attract archealogy lovers from world besides bolstering economy of the Chitral, Dir and other districts of Malakand division.

He said that Madaklast and Bomborait were a beautiful valleys of Chitral, awaiting KP government patronage to build its inforstructure imperative to promote archealogy, ecotourism and adventure sports in Chitral district.

"Kalasha Museum and Madaklast valley carried a unique tourism, archeological and cultural significance that always remained centre of attraction for tourists due to its nearby three famous historic valleys and famous Kalash culture," said Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer of archaeology department while talking to APP.

He said the foundation of Kalasha museum commonly Known as Bamborate museum was laid in 2001 and completed in 2005.

He said there are about 1300 objects exhibited which are of Ethnological interest from the Kalasha tradition and from the traditions of the wider Hindu Kush area.

The building was composed of two floors; the ground floor has the Ethnological collection of the Kalasha culture and the wider Hindukush area and the other floor houses a school of Kalasha culture with a library of books written on the valley, and also a hall for professional training of local crafts.

"The history of Kalash culture was as old as the history of Chtral. In18th century, about seven to 12 people migrated to Chitral from Northern parts of subcontinent (now Pakistan) for trade and establish their base camps in various places for residence and finally settled in Kalash and Madakasht."

While staying at Madaklast, he said that a visitor could easily explore the three famous Kalasha valleys including Bamburet (Mumuret), Rumbur and Biriu (Birir) that take tourists in lap of serenity.

He said Kalash culture where its members select life partners in festivals during celebrations was a unique identity of Chitral that draw tourists from accross the country and world.

Bakhtzada said the underrated Madaklasht and Kalash valleys could prove the best winter sports destinations due to its trekking and snowfall features.

He underlined the need of improvement of roads inforstructure and showcasing Madaklasht and Kalash's measmerizing natural beauty through digital and social media to bolster rural economy and promote adventure tourism here.

He said these hidden treasures requires to be projected through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital media tools with small videos to promote the country's tourism potential.

The experts said the proposed Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car if constructed would turn Chitral a hub of tourism besides bring direct foreign investment.

