Kalashnikov, Bullets Recovered From Suspected Motorcyclist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Kalashnikov, bullets recovered from suspected motorcyclist

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A Kalashnikov and ten bullets were recovered from possession of a suspected bike rider by patrolling police during patrolling hours at suburban area called Mir Haji of the district Thursday.

According to in-charge patrolling post, Sub Inspector Adnan Muneer Khilji, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Iqbal during his patrolling duty along with Sub Inspector of Police Station Thana Qureshi Hamza Ghafoor stopped a suspected motorcyclist running without registration number at Shah Jamal turn wrapped up with 'a mysterious chadar'.

He tried to hold drive fast soon after seeing police team coming towards him but in vain as the security officials surrounded to arrest him.

The suspected person later introduced his name and address as Muhammad Sheraz son of Niaz Hussain caste Sehrani alias Geedri, resident of Moza Fateh Sehrani.

Police recovered ten bullets along with Kalashnikov from suspect's possession during investigation. He was booked with police station Chowk Qureshi under section 660/20 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

