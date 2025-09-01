Open Menu

Kalat Administration Destroys 32 Acres Of Illegal Cannabis Crops In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration of Kalat launched a major anti-narcotics operation in sub-division Mangochar, targeting cannabis cultivation in the areas of Zard Ghulam Jan, Zard Abdullah, and surrounding villages. More than 32 acres of cannabis crops were completely destroyed, according to an official statement.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Commissioner Kalat Division Tufail Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain (R) Jameel Baloch, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Dr. Ali Gul Umrani. Heavy machinery, chemical sprays, and manual methods were employed to ensure the total destruction of the illegal crops.

Personnel from multiple departments assisted the administration, including Major Mahaz of FC Wing 64, officers of the 329 Brigade, Excise and Taxation Officer Asif Qalandrani, Excise Inspector Mahmood Langove, ANF officer Amir Shehzad, SHO Levies Mangochar Haji Khan Lehri, and other officials.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch, speaking about the operation, said narcotics are a “curse that destroys generations.” He stressed the importance of protecting youth from drugs and reiterated that strict action will continue against both drug cultivation and trafficking, with the goal of making the district completely free from this menace.

