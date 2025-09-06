Kalat Celebrates Defence Day, Pays Tributes To Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) In a powerful display of national unity and patriotism, the district administration of Kalat organized a large rally Tuesday to commemorate Defence Day, marking the anniversary of the 1965 war.
The event saw widespread participation from government officials, local leaders, students, and citizens, all coming together to honor the sacrifices of the armed forces.
The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Baloch, alongside SP Kalat Shehzad Akbar and Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed Lassi. The procession, which began at the DC Complex, moved through Shahi Darbar Road and other main thoroughfares of the city. Participants chanted slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Armed Forces Zindabad," while holding Pakistani flags and banners expressing love and support for the nation's military.
Effective security arrangements were put in place by the police and Levies forces to ensure the event proceeded smoothly.
Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Baloch and SP Shehzad Akbar highlighted the significance of the day.
They recalled how on September 6, 1965, India launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan, attempting to seize control of Lahore and other regions. They emphasized that the Pakistani armed forces, united with the people, thwarted the enemy's advance, inflicting heavy losses on India during the prolonged conflict.
Speakers stressed that Defence Day is a occasion to remember the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces and to renew the pledge to protect the homeland. They called on all citizens to work together for the prosperity and safety of the country.
The officials and participants paid tribute to the martyrs and brave soldiers who defended the nation with unwavering resolve, leading to a decisive defeat for India. The rally served as a strong reminder of the collective spirit of the people of Kalat and their deep-seated respect for those who have served the country.
