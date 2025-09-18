Kalat Teaching Hospital to be activated soon: DC

Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch said that 50- bed Teaching Hospital under projects of Covid-19 would be activated soon for provision of health facilities to public in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch said that 50- bed Teaching Hospital under projects of Covid-19 would be activated soon for provision of health facilities to public in the area.

On efforts of DC, Project Director Covid-19 Program Naqeeb Khan along with his team visited the 50-bed Teaching Hospital Kalat.

District Health Monitoring Committee members Xen Communication & Work (C&W) Building Niaz Bangulzai , MS Dr. Nasrullah Lango DHO Dr. Anjum Baloch Engineer Habibullah, Engineer Zulqarnain Jamali and Office Assistant Farrukh also participated in the inspection.

Deputy Commissioner Kalat visited the site of the projects to provide modern public health facilities under the Covid-19 project and orders were issued to immediately make the building constructed at a cost of crores of rupees operational.

It was decided to make the radiology department of the Teaching Hospital Kalat functional within 72 hours.

So far, the building constructed at a cost of crores of rupees has been DC took strict notice of the lack of handover and maintenance of the health department.

The Deputy Commissioner, while talking to the Project Director, said that government resources are the trust of the public.

He said that the machinery purchased at a cost of Rs. 1 crore needs to be operationalized with the latest equipment for the blood bank laboratory.

Project Director Covid-19 Naqeeb Khan said in the briefing that the list of all machinery and medical equipment would be handed over to the administration and within ten days, the Gynecology Ward OPD building constructed under the Covid-19 project would be activated and handed over to the health department.

Naqeebullah Khan told the Deputy Commissioner that the Radiology Department of the 50-bed Government Teaching Hospital Kalat would be inaugurated.

Expressing his determination to complete the projects of the Covid-19 project on time and make them operational, Deputy Commissioner issued strict orders to the Xen Niaz Bangulzai of the Building Section of the Communications and Works Department to enforce that the projects to be completed as soon as possible and handed over to the relevant departments, otherwise negligent contractors would be blacklisted.