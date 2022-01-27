UrduPoint.com

Kalbhushan Case Adjourned Without Proceeding

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned several importance cases including related to the Indian Spy Kalbhushan Jadiv due to the leave of Chief Justice Athar Minallah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned several importance cases including related to the Indian Spy Kalbhushan Jadiv due to the leave of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The petition seeking formation of commission to probe the alleged telephonic talk of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar was also amongst the cases in the cause list which was canceled.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was part of single, division and larger benches as per the cause list of this day.

>