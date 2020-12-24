UrduPoint.com
Kaleem Imam Appreciates Role Of Christian Community In Country's Development

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Kaleem Imam appreciates role of Christian community in country's development

A ceremony was held at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Central Police Office headquarters, Islamabad in connection with Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Central Police Office headquarters, Islamabad in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Addressing the participants of Christmas ceremony the IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the role of Christian community for development of the country and maintaining peaceful liaisons with their Muslim brothers in the country. The IG extended Christmas and New Year's greetings to the Christian community in advance.

He expressed the hope that people of all religions would make concerted efforts with the spirit of amity and brotherhood for progress and development of the country. He further added, that islam respects all faiths and religions.

MNA Jamshed Thomas in his address said that the Christ preached love, brotherhood, tolerance, non-violence and advocated selfless services for humanity.

Geeting Christian community on this occasion he said every religion teaches peace and brotherhood. On the occasion a Christmas cake was cut to express solidarity with Christian community and cash rewards were distributed among the NH&MP Christian officials in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Thomas was the chief guest of the event. Inspector General Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional Inspector General (HQs) Khalid Mahmood, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali, AIG (Finance) Iram Abbasi and other senior officers and Christian officials of Motorway Police attended the ceremony.

