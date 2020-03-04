Kaleem Imam assumes charge as IG Motorway Police

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, a Grade-21 officer of Pakistan Police Group, on Wednesday assumed charge as Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

Earlier he was appointed IG Sindh Police.

He is 18th IG of NHMP.

On his arrival at Central Police Office NHMP, he was presented guard of honour bya contingent of Motorway Police. Later, during a meeting with the senior officers, he expressed the determination to further strengthen the institution and serve the people with a renewed pledge.