UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kaleem Imam Inaugurates Road Safety Training Institute At Chakri

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:14 PM

Kaleem Imam inaugurates Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri

Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated the Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated the Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that the institute will created awareness among the people about road safety.

The establishment of this institute will help the people of the backward areas to learn safe driving. He further added, that the Motorway Police was taking all possible steps to prevent the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents in which modern technology was also being used.

He also addressed to officers and officials in which he said that the main reason for the respect in general public for Motorway Police is good morals, timely and indiscriminate help, which we have to improve. He urged the officers and employees not only to take care of the anti-corona SOPs but also to create awareness among the people about it.

Due to COVID-19, around 950 officer and officials have been effected out of which six officers and employees have died and 35 employees are undergoing treatment. He listened to the problems of the employees and issued orders for their solution on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Technology Motorway Road Died Traffic All

Recent Stories

Politicians of merged areas welcome Rs54 bn alloca ..

3 minutes ago

Practical steps proposed in Budget 2021-22 to cont ..

3 minutes ago

Telecom sector shown robust growth: Tarin

3 minutes ago

Academics hail Budget 2021-22

6 minutes ago

Govt providing subsidy of Rs300,000 for low income ..

6 minutes ago

Govt encouraging manufacturing, use of electric ve ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.