Kaleem Imam inaugurates Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri

Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated the Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated the Road Safety Training Institute at Chakri.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that the institute will created awareness among the people about road safety.

The establishment of this institute will help the people of the backward areas to learn safe driving. He further added, that the Motorway Police was taking all possible steps to prevent the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents in which modern technology was also being used.

He also addressed to officers and officials in which he said that the main reason for the respect in general public for Motorway Police is good morals, timely and indiscriminate help, which we have to improve. He urged the officers and employees not only to take care of the anti-corona SOPs but also to create awareness among the people about it.

Due to COVID-19, around 950 officer and officials have been effected out of which six officers and employees have died and 35 employees are undergoing treatment. He listened to the problems of the employees and issued orders for their solution on the spot.