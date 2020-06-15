UrduPoint.com
Kaleem Imam Pinned BS-22 Badges On His Shoulders

Kaleem Imam pinned BS-22 badges on his shoulders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Communications Minister Murad Saeed and Secretary Zafar Hassan Monday pinned the badges of Basic Scale (BS) -22 to National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General (IG) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

Recently, a high-powered promotion board approved the promotion of Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, from BS-21 to BS-22. A special function was held at the Ministry of Communications, Islamabad for pinning of badges to him.

National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, Pakistan Post Director General Muhammad Akhlaq Rana, NHMP Additional Inspector General (AIG) Khalid Mahmood, AIG North Region Abbas Hussain Malik, AIG Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG Operations Jan Muhammad, DIG Headquarters Asghar Ali Yousafzai, AIG (Logistics) Atiq Ahmed, and senior officers of Ministry of Communications, NHA and Motorway Police were present.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed congratulated Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion to Grade 22. Praising the performance of the motorway police, he said it had created a new thinking among the people about traffic rules and road safety.

IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said the officers of motorway police were committed to serve the road users on the highways as protecting and assisting them were their foremost responsibilities.

