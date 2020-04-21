Kaleem Imam satisfied over precautionary steps taken by Motorway Police

National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the precautionary measures taken by the Motorway Police during performance of their duties in wake of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the precautionary measures taken by the Motorway Police during performance of their duties in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a video conference, attended by all regional commanders of Motorway Police, he said that providing guidance and timely help to the road users was the motto of NHMP.

He urged the officers of Motorway Police to ensure precautionary measures while helping the road users.