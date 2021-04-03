Kallar Kahar museum to be inaugurated soon

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta Saturday said that the Kallar Kahar museum restoration work had been completed as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and it would soon be inaugurated by the CM's advisor on tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta Saturday said that the Kallar Kahar museum restoration work had been completed as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and it would soon be inaugurated by the CM's advisor on tourism.

According of official sources, historical and geographical background of the Salt Range had been depicted in the museum.

Ehsan Bhutta said that three galleries, including the Fossil Gallery, had been established in the museum. He said that artifacts of Gandhara Civilisation had been showcased in the second gallery besides placing of old weapons and miscellaneous items in the third gallery.

He said that access to Takht-e-Babri had been made much better now.