UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kallar Kahar Museum To Be Inaugurated Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:58 PM

Kallar Kahar museum to be inaugurated soon

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta Saturday said that the Kallar Kahar museum restoration work had been completed as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and it would soon be inaugurated by the CM's advisor on tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta Saturday said that the Kallar Kahar museum restoration work had been completed as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and it would soon be inaugurated by the CM's advisor on tourism.

According of official sources, historical and geographical background of the Salt Range had been depicted in the museum.

Ehsan Bhutta said that three galleries, including the Fossil Gallery, had been established in the museum. He said that artifacts of Gandhara Civilisation had been showcased in the second gallery besides placing of old weapons and miscellaneous items in the third gallery.

He said that access to Takht-e-Babri had been made much better now.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Kallar Kahar Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago

Governor Sindh for payment of compensation to plan ..

2 minutes ago

Londoners Gather for Rally Against New Police Bill

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 starts disinfectant spray in churches ..

2 minutes ago

1,001 FIRs lodged in Lahore over corona SOPs viola ..

7 minutes ago

DC Larkana chairs a meeting of DPCC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.