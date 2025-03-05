Kallar Syedan Police hold rape accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police on Wednesday held an accused for allegedly raping a woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the woman in her complaint to the police alleged that the accused Adeel had raped her, and got money and jewellery from her by blackmail after making a video.

The Kallar Syedan Police registered a case on the woman's request and arrested the accused.