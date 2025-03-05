Kallar Syedan Police Hold Rape Accused
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police on Wednesday held an accused for allegedly raping a woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the woman in her complaint to the police alleged that the accused Adeel had raped her, and got money and jewellery from her by blackmail after making a video.
The Kallar Syedan Police registered a case on the woman's request and arrested the accused.
Recent Stories
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kallar Syedan Police hold rape accused5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerging as global tech hub with record IT exports, digital innovation5 minutes ago
-
Prison reforms reviewed15 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif15 minutes ago
-
Two held for killing citizen in Gujar Khan15 minutes ago
-
Fire safety measures at petrol pumps, shopping malls inspected16 minutes ago
-
19 arrested, narcotics recovered26 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sugar sale point at Ramzan Bazaar26 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DI Khan lifts 4300 tonnes of garbage during 3-weeks cleanliness drive45 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates resolve for polio-free Pakistan; lauds downward trend in cases55 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for traffic management plan during Ramazan55 minutes ago
-
DC presides over DHC’s meeting55 minutes ago