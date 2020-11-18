Kallar Syedan Police launch search operation in Seven Marla Scheme

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a search operation in Seven Marla Scheme and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kallar Syedan Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a search operation in Seven Marla Scheme and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kallar Syedan Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Kallar Syedan Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 22 houses while 54 persons were also interrogated.

The police also checked particulars of various tenants, he added.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders under National Action Plan were regularly beingconducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.