Kalma Chowk Remodeling Project Completed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Kalma Chowk remodeling and Bakra Mandi road carpeting project has been completed at a cost of Rs 30 million.

According to a RCB spokesman, the Cantt board authorities were trying to complete different ongoing development projects within shortest possible time frame.

He informed that President Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had directed the authorities concerned to further improve the quality and speed of work on ongoing development projects.

The president Cantonment Board also instructed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments and hand-carts to provide relief to the citizens.

The spokesman informed that during his surprise visit to Chungi No. 22 here the other day, the president Cantonment Board also inspected the ongoing development works in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to further improve the quality and speed of work as well as general cleanliness of the area.

To a question, he informed that RCB on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 132 truckloads of goods from different markets during first three months of current fiscal year.

Encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Saddar, Chor, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Bakra Mandi and other areas, he said adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules else strict action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

