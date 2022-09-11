Kalsoom Bhabhi stood up for democracy, constitution: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Kalsoom Bhabhi was a courageous, fearless and dignified person who stood up for democracy and constitution.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Kalsoom Bhabhi was a courageous & fearless woman.

Dignified & soft-spoken, she fulfilled every role with near perfection.

The moment one talked to her, one would be overwhelmed by her affection. She stood up for democracy & constitution when time needed. May her soul rest in peace."The PM was paying tribute to Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on her fourth death anniversary.