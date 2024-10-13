Kalyar Koli Palic firing incident, leaves four dead, five injured

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least four persons on Sunday died when owing to confrontation between two groups at the Kalyar Koli Palic has resulted in a tragic shooting incident. Initial reports confirm that four individuals have lost their lives, including one woman, while five others have sustained injuries.

Emergency services, including Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan, quickly responded and shifted the seriously injured to Tehsil Hospital Patan and BHU Police for treatment.

The injured individuals identified Tasleem age 50, Riaz 40, Zahid Shah 22 and two unknown persons.

The critically injured individuals have since been transferred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for further medical.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.