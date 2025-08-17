Open Menu

Kamal Directs Medical Support To Flood Victims Of KP, GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has issued special directives to all concerned departments of the Ministry of Health for the immediate provision of medical facilities in the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the minister emphasized that all possible resources must be mobilized to effectively deal with the medical emergency situation in the affected areas.

He instructed that essential medicines, vaccines, and medical aid be supplied without delay to flood victims.

Mustafa Kamal further directed that the Ministry of Health ensure close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the respective provincial governments to streamline emergency healthcare services.

“We must work jointly with NDMA to guarantee uninterrupted medical assistance for those in need,” he stressed.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the health minister said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and families affected by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time.”

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan