Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has issued special directives to all concerned departments of the Ministry of Health for the immediate provision of medical facilities in the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the minister emphasized that all possible resources must be mobilized to effectively deal with the medical emergency situation in the affected areas.

He instructed that essential medicines, vaccines, and medical aid be supplied without delay to flood victims.

Mustafa Kamal further directed that the Ministry of Health ensure close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the respective provincial governments to streamline emergency healthcare services.

“We must work jointly with NDMA to guarantee uninterrupted medical assistance for those in need,” he stressed.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the health minister said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and families affected by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time.”