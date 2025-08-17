Kamal Directs Medical Support To Flood Victims Of KP, GB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has issued special directives to all concerned departments of the Ministry of Health for the immediate provision of medical facilities in the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to the ministry's spokesperson, the minister emphasized that all possible resources must be mobilized to effectively deal with the medical emergency situation in the affected areas.
He instructed that essential medicines, vaccines, and medical aid be supplied without delay to flood victims.
Mustafa Kamal further directed that the Ministry of Health ensure close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the respective provincial governments to streamline emergency healthcare services.
“We must work jointly with NDMA to guarantee uninterrupted medical assistance for those in need,” he stressed.
Expressing solidarity with the victims, the health minister said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and families affected by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time.”
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah54 seconds ago
-
Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB55 seconds ago
-
Dera Police actively engaged in rescue operations amid possible flood situation57 seconds ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta division reviews ongoing uplift scheme11 minutes ago
-
BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to flood-affected districts11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews Indus River situation; directs for evacuation of workers of mining compan ..21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday21 minutes ago
-
36,000 theft cases, 2,000 burglary cases registered in city this year21 minutes ago
-
Decision to install 6 wastewater treatment plants21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies at Lahore Seminar21 minutes ago