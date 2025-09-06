Open Menu

Kamal Pays Tribute To Pak Army On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, in his message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Defence Day, paid rich tribute to the Pak Army, calling it “the pride of the nation.”

He prayed for the continued success of the Pakistan Army, praying Allah Almighty to grant them strength and courage to always keep Pakistan’s flag flying high.

“The Pakistan Army recently defeated the enemy and shattered its arrogance, bringing honor to the nation,” the minister said.

He noted that the armed forces have highlighted Pakistan’s strength and resilience on the world map by defeating a adversary and breaking its pride.

Kamal extended heartfelt tribute to the armed forces, saying their sacrifices and victories have made the entire nation proud.

He also prayed for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the continued courage and determination of the armed forces in defending the country’s borders.

“May Allah grant the entire nation the ability to stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces during times of peace as well, to ensure stability and progress,” he said.

