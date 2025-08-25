Kamal reviews medical devices' licensing system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has visited the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to review and oversee the newly deployed online registration and licensing system for medical devices.

During briefing, the CEO DRAP apprised that the system was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 21st July 2025.

The minister was informed that since its launch, a total of 940 applications have been received, including 610 registration applications, 53 Post Registration Variations, 75 Product Renewals, 31 new Licensing applications, 7 Post Licensing Variations, and 22 Renewals of Licenses.

Out of these, 188 applications have already been approved with Digital Letters issued to the companies, while the remaining applications are under process and will be completed within the stipulated timelines.

The Minister was informed that the system is continuously evolving, and within just one month the parameters on the Management Dashboard have increased from 10 to 23, ensuring more vigilant monitoring and effective management of the regulatory process.

The Minister said that the digitization of the medical devices system has not only facilitated ease of doing business, but also promoted domestic and foreign investment, and enabled the growth of the local industry.

He said that significant progress has been made to align the medical devices regulatory system with international standards.

He said that digitization has improved medical standards in the country, ensured timely and easy availability of quality medical devices across Pakistan, and enhanced global confidence in Pakistan’s medical devices regulatory system.

Prior to this initiative, obtaining a license for medical devices took 18 to 24 months, creating unnecessary hurdles for business persons. With the fully digitalized system, licenses are now being issued within 20 days.

This reform ensures that citizens are now submitting their applications online from even their home and conveniently obtain licenses digitally, reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public service.