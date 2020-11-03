Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday termed the participation of Pakistan Peoples Party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement - PDM's public meeting of October 18, 2020 at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground Karachi, as a joke

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday termed the participation of Pakistan Peoples Party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement - PDM's public meeting of October 18, 2020 at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground Karachi, as a joke.

The head of the PSP was speaking in the Meet the Press Program of Karachi Press Club here.

Syed Mustafa Kamal, while referring to the public meeting of the PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, said that the same people were talking about revolution who are part of the problems.

Speaking about role of PPP in the PDM's public meeting of October 18, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the ruling party in Sindh province hosted the event. The PPP is enjoying government in Sindh, while at the same time; it is also a part of the PDM, which is, Syed Mustafa Kamal said, a contradiction in the words and deeds.

Syed Mustafa Kamal maintained they are trying to fool the masses and this drama and fraud should be stopped now.

He said that PDM leaders Mualana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Mariyum Nawaz should have asked the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about state of affairs in Sindh province, including the bad governance.

He announced that that his party "PSP" would stage a big public gathering in Jinnah Ground Karachi on November 08, and to highlight the problems on behalf of the countrymen, which are being faced by the people.

Syed Mustafa Kamal advised that all politicians should endeavor together to resolve the problems which are being confronted by the people.

Earlier, President KPC Imtiaz Khan Faran in his welcome address expressed gratitude to Syed Mustafa Kamal and all leaders of the PSP for attending Meet the Press Program at the Karachi Press Club.

Imtiaz Faram also suggested that the PSP leaders should highlight the problems of the media industry in the public gathering of November 08.

He also called for completion of the pending work of the park in the Journalists housing scheme at Hawksbay Karachi.

Earlier, Syed Mustafa Kamal met with the members of the Governing Body of the KPC.

The Chairman PSP was also presented the gift of traditional of Ajarak and Sindhi Topi by the KPC President Imtiaz Khan Faran and Secretary KPC Arman Sabir.