Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Thursday visited the Flood Emergency Operations Cell at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to review ongoing measures for providing medical facilities to flood-affected communities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Thursday visited the Flood Emergency Operations Cell at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to review ongoing measures for providing medical facilities to flood-affected communities across the country.

During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the actions being taken and the challenges being faced in delivering essential healthcare services to affected populations.

Minister Mustafa Kamal stated that the Ministry of Health and its attached organizations remain on high alert to effectively respond to the evolving flood situation.

He emphasized that the Ministry is ensuring round-the-clock monitoring and coordination to address health needs.

He said that control rooms have been established in the offices of all provincial Directors General Health to coordinate relief efforts.

Mustafa Kamal added provincial governments have also designated focal persons for flood-related health coordination.

He said that the Ministry of Health, along with its attached institutions, is working in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and international partners to ensure timely response.

He said that the NIH is actively monitoring potential outbreaks and collecting real-time data on public health threats.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, the minister said all available resources are being mobilized to provide healthcare services to flood victims.

He said that essential medicines and vaccines have already been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, in line with provincial requests. He said that adequate supplies of necessary medicines are being maintained to meet any emerging needs.

“The Ministry of Health stands shoulder to shoulder with provincial governments to ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare to flood-affected families,” Kamal reaffirmed.

The Federal Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer NIH, Head of WHO Pakistan, and representatives from provincial health departments also participated in the session.