Kamal Visits Martyrs' Homes In Khoi Ratta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Monday visited the homes of martyrs of Indian aggression in Khoi Ratta
He offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of Sidra Siraj in Ghura who was the mother of an eight-month-old child and the wife of Qamar Shehzad.
He offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of Sidra Siraj in Ghura who was the mother of an eight-month-old child and the wife of Qamar Shehzad.
The minister also visited Bundli to extend condolences to the families of martyrs Rabeela and Usman Khalid. In Bharot Gala, he offered Fatiha at the home and grave of martyr Raja Shahpal.
The minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, patience for the bereaved families, and the security of Pakistan.
