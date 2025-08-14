Open Menu

Kamal Vows To Build Healthy, Prosperous Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has congratulated the nation on the 78th Independence Day, paying tribute to the sacrifices and unwavering resolve that led to the creation of Pakistan.

In a message, the minister said that August 14 serves as a reminder of the historic struggle, sacrifices, and steadfast faith that secured the nation’s freedom.

“Pakistan is a symbol of the battle for truth, where the supremacy of justice, public welfare, and protection of national dignity are our core commitments,” he stated.

He emphasized that the true value of freedom lies in unity and collective efforts towards the country’s development, prosperity, and service to the people.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of National Health is committed to mobilizing all resources to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen.

The minister also paid rich tribute to the martyrs, elders, and national heroes, pledging to continue efforts to build a developed, healthy, and prosperous Pakistan.

