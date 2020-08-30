Kamal vows to improve health facilities for public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said practical measures were being taken to improve performances of respective hospitals for the provision of health facilities to masses in the province.

He expressed these views while paying surprise visit at Civil Hospital Quetta on late Saturday night where he inspected newly constructed cardiac ward and other sectors of the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Civil Hospital of Quetta briefed the Chief Minister about the provision of health facilities and functions of the cardiac ward.

The Chief Minister said the latest important equipment would be provided to cardiac wards for better treatment of cardiac patients in the hospital which could be made soon functional.

He also directed concerned officials of the hospital to make necessary changes inward according to the modern manner with standard of health.

He will also chair the affair meeting of the civil hospital and cardiac ward for resolving issues on August 31.