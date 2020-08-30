UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamal Vows To Improve Health Facilities For Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Kamal vows to improve health facilities for public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said practical measures were being taken to improve performances of respective hospitals for the provision of health facilities to masses in the province.

He expressed these views while paying surprise visit at Civil Hospital Quetta on late Saturday night where he inspected newly constructed cardiac ward and other sectors of the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Civil Hospital of Quetta briefed the Chief Minister about the provision of health facilities and functions of the cardiac ward.

The Chief Minister said the latest important equipment would be provided to cardiac wards for better treatment of cardiac patients in the hospital which could be made soon functional.

He also directed concerned officials of the hospital to make necessary changes inward according to the modern manner with standard of health.

He will also chair the affair meeting of the civil hospital and cardiac ward for resolving issues on August 31.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Visit August

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

19 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

49 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

3 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.