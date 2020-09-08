UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamalabad Graveyard Taken In Official Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Kamalabad graveyard taken in official custody

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City, Syed Ayub Bukhari has announced that Kamalabad graveyard has been taken into official custody therefore no amount will be charged for burial in this cemetery.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that custody of Kamalabad graveyard in chak 279-RB was takenby government in the best interest of general public and from now onwards burials in this cemetery will be totally free.

"No one will issue slip for burial in this graveyard. In case of violation, the people should immediately contact on telephone number 041-92000311 for action against violators", he added.

Related Topics

From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

50 minutes ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

2 hours ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.