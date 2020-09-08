Kamalabad graveyard taken in official custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City, Syed Ayub Bukhari has announced that Kamalabad graveyard has been taken into official custody therefore no amount will be charged for burial in this cemetery.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that custody of Kamalabad graveyard in chak 279-RB was takenby government in the best interest of general public and from now onwards burials in this cemetery will be totally free.

"No one will issue slip for burial in this graveyard. In case of violation, the people should immediately contact on telephone number 041-92000311 for action against violators", he added.