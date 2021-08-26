Kamayab Jawan programme paves way for socio-economic uplift of youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the youth has become a new normal in the country due to successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the youth has become a new normal in the country due to successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) across the country.

According to the three-year performance report launched here by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government had disbursed soft loans amounting to Rs 22 billion among over 18,000 entrepreneurs under the KJP's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) so that they could set up new businesses and expand the existing ones.

More than 25,000 jobs have been created through new startups and upgraded businesses under the YES.

The YES was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth.

It is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among youth by providing business loans of minimum 100,000 to 2.5 million rupees on simple terms and with only 3 to 5 per cent markup through 21 commercial, Islamic and SME banks.

The report said 170,000 young learners have been professionally trained in conventional and high end technology under Skills Scholarship program which was launched last year.

Under the scheme, curriculum of 90 TEVT courses has been standardized, while 364 vocational and technical training were accredited at national level.

It also include establishment of 75 High Tech Skills centers and National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) with national job portal.

The government also set up National Youth Council (NYC) to provide an official platform to the young people with exceptional performance and achievements so that they could play their role for the development of youth.

The NYC is recently reconstituted with 33 high achiever and vibrant young volunteers including 50% women, a transgender and an especially abled person to engage them in policy formation and decision making at government level and youth-focused initiatives/activities country wide.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Patron in Chief of NYC while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar is its chairperson.

A volunteer taskforce with more than one million young volunteers on board was created for social good, surveillance and betterment of public service.

During pandemic, the Prime Minister's Tiger Force volunteers have helped district administrations implement coronavirus standard operating procedures like social distancing in mosques and public places, distributed food and other essentials among the poor and ensured that 'smart lockdowns' in coronavirus hotspots were followed.

The volunteers are also actively performing their duties for ensuring price control, maintenance of Panagahs, administrative support in health and Ehsaas centers and tree plantation drives.

The KJP has recently launched 5 new youth engagement projects with Higher education Commission for fiscal years 2021-2022. It included Kamyab Jawan sports academies, Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League and Kamyab Jawan Markaz.

As regards to policy interventions, the report said National Youth Development Framework for Kamyab Jawan program was formed after in-depth consultation with national and international experts including civil service officials, UN agencies, INGOs & youth representatives, Federal and Provincial Youth Ministers and other relevant government departments.