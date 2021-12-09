UrduPoint.com

Kamayab Jawan Talent Hunt Drive To Regain Glory In Sports: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday eulogized Kamayab Jawan Talent Hunt drive, hoping that Pakistan would regain glory in sports domain and players would win laurels for the country.

Addressing Inter Universities Final Competitions in various sports under Kamayab Jawan Talent Hunt drive here, he said this initiative would definitely enable our sportsmen to achieve success at international level.

Murad said more than 10,000 youth had started own business under Kamyab Jawan Programme under which young people were being disbursed loans.

He lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth, Usman Dar for formulating a comprehensive policy to promote sports activities among the youth.

The Minister said such sports activities would not only be arranged at universities and colleges levels but academies would also be established in different regions to groom young blood besides ensuring their coaching.

He said each division would be declared a region where all sports facilities would be developed along with organizing sports competitions.

Murad said the best and groomed players would make their place in national teams and get opportunities to represent Pakistan at international level.

The Minister said Pakistan was rich in sports talent but due to lack of interests by previous regimes, the country could not flourish in this domain. Introducing latest sports facilities were also ignored in past, he commented.

He said the incumbent government was providing sports opportunities and assured that the youth would prove their worth.

He congratulated Pakistan team for victory and breaking record in recent Test match and T20 series with Bangladesh.

