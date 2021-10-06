UrduPoint.com

Kamayab Pakistan Program Widely Hailed In KP

Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

People of all walks of life including politicians, academicians and civil society here Wednesday highly appreciated the launching of Kamayab Pakistan Programme and termed it significant initiative to alleviate poverty and provide relief to under-privileged and low-income groups against price-hike and inflation

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan told APP on Wednesday that Rs1,400 billion poverty alleviation initiative under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Pakistan Programme would significantly help improve the economy of over 3.7 million poor and underprivileged families in the country.

He said poor people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts would largely benefit from this landmark programme under which targeted subsidies would be given to poor segment of the society on wheat, flour, sugar, ghee and cooking oil.

Kamyab Pakistan programme is aimed at bringing positive improvement in lives of poor people, he said, adding KP Govt's Kisan Cards would also benefit a large number of farmers and agriculture growers.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of the Swabi University told APP that the programme has a unique formula of loan disbursement among 3.

7 million poor households through microfinance banks and non-governmental organizations.

He said farmers would get interest-free loans under Kamyab Kisan programme while financing for businesses would be made upto to Rs500,000 under Kamyab Karobar programme.

Dr Naeem said financing on easy installments would be extended for construction of houses under Sasta Ghar Scheme, besides linking of successful skilled based scholarship schemes and Sehat Insaf Card with the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, which was highly praised worthy.

He said, "this comprehensive program has all potential to provide significant relief to marginalized segments of the society as it covers food, housing and income generation of over 3.7 million poor families over next three years." People associated with dairy, livestock, poultry and fisheries would be largely benefited as loans would be offered for small business and start ups at zero markup in both rural and urban areas of the country under this pro-poor program, he said.

