Kamber Directs To Accelerate Works Of Ongoing Projects In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Provincial Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Thursday directed that works of ongoing development projects should be speeded up to provide better connectivity to people of Quetta city, as the densely populated city was in dire need of wide roads and flyovers.

Dashti was reviewing the ongoing development projects in Quetta city including Gahi Khan Chowk Flyover, Customs Chowk Flyover, Raisani Road to Sabzal Road and Sardar Munir Ahmad Mengal Road.

Chief Engineer Design Dr. Sajjad Baloch gave a detailed briefing regarding the progress on ongoing projects. Dashti said that the development projects of Quetta city have been stalled due to various reasons, but due to strict monitoring, the projects were now in the final stage of completion.

He instructed that all the financial and technical problems related to the ongoing development projects should be resolved as soon as possible.

