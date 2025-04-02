Kamber Police 03 Arrested In Case Of Murder.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Case registered against three named suspects and three unknown individuals in the incident involving the death of citizen Abdul Sattar Totani and injury of Ghulam Rasool alias Papo Totani near Phal Mori, within the jurisdiction of Wagan Police Station on Wednesday.
On the previous day, Abdul Sattar Totani and Ghulam Rasool Totani were traveling by motorcycle to their village, Qaim Khan Mughari, when motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire on them near Phal Mori under Wagan Police Station limits. As a result, Abdul Sattar Totani succumbed to his injuries, while Ghulam Rasool Totani was wounded.
The case was formally registered at Wagan Police Station by the deceased’s relative,Fida Hussain Totani, against three named suspects: Abdul Jabbar Solangi, Didar Ali Solangi, Abdul Ghaffar Solangi(residents of Mian Ratu, Tehsil Warrah and three unidentified suspects, Case has been registered against them.
Overnight raids were conducted by police in Mian Ratu village and other locations to apprehend the suspects. However, the accused had already fled their homes. Several suspicious individuals were detained for interrogation.
Further investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects promptly and bring them to justice.
