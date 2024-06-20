Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Qamber police conducted operations against the criminals and arrested three suspects on Thursday, including the main suspect in the murder case and drug dealer and claimed to have seized weapons and drugs.

In this regard, the police of Mahi Mukool police station, while conducting an operation near the Malana Mosque, arrested Rajab Ali Mugheri, the second accused involved in the murder case of 6 people who were killed in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri a month ago, along with a pistol and bullets.

According to the police, an accused Niaz Hussain has been arrested in the same case. On the other hand, the police of Shahdadkot B Section police station arrested the notorious drug dealer Fateh Ali Phalpoto from Mubarak Kanto Sajawal Road and seized 1700 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Bahram police have arrested the undercover suspect in the murder case on a tip-off.

According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.