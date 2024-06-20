Kamber Police Arrest 3 Suspects From Different Area Of City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM
On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Qamber police conducted operations against the criminals and arrested three suspects on Thursday, including the main suspect in the murder case and drug dealer and claimed to have seized weapons and drugs
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Qamber police conducted operations against the criminals and arrested three suspects on Thursday, including the main suspect in the murder case and drug dealer and claimed to have seized weapons and drugs.
In this regard, the police of Mahi Mukool police station, while conducting an operation near the Malana Mosque, arrested Rajab Ali Mugheri, the second accused involved in the murder case of 6 people who were killed in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri a month ago, along with a pistol and bullets.
According to the police, an accused Niaz Hussain has been arrested in the same case. On the other hand, the police of Shahdadkot B Section police station arrested the notorious drug dealer Fateh Ali Phalpoto from Mubarak Kanto Sajawal Road and seized 1700 grams of hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile, the Bahram police have arrested the undercover suspect in the murder case on a tip-off.
According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
World Refugees Day observed
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest1 minute ago
-
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible1 minute ago
-
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance1 minute ago
-
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.1 minute ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam1 minute ago
-
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water project1 minute ago
-
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
World Refugees Day observed1 minute ago
-
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilities1 minute ago
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-2554 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes54 minutes ago