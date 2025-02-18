Kamber Police Arrest 6 Outlaws:recovered Bikes, Alcohol Bottles, Phones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabzodi, has ordered continued operations on Tuesday against criminals and drug dealers, police arrested drug pusher and recovered bottles of alcohol, four stolen motorcycles and one mobile phone.
Acting on a secret tip, Station House Officer (SHO) Nasirabad Police Station, Sub-Inspector Ushaq Ali, along with staff, conducted an operation, drug dealer Abdul Ghaffar Mangi was arrested, and 20 bottles of alcohol were recovered from his possession.
Similarly, SHO Nasirabad Police Station, along with staff, recovered a mobile phone belonging to citizen Qadir Bakhsh Solangi and handover to original owner.
In another operation, SHO Bahram Police Station, Inspector Jan Muhammad Samtio, along with staff, conducted a raid and recovered a motorcycle belonging to citizen Muhammad Sharif Chandio, returning it to its owner.
SHO Bahram Police Station conducted a raid and recovered a stolen motorcycle belonging to citizen Sadiq Bhatti, returning it to its owner.
Similarly, SHO Warah Police Station, Inspector Ali Hasan Mehr, along with staff, conducted a raid and recovered a stolen motorcycle belonging to citizen Muhammad Safar Sodhar, returning it to its owner.
Beside this, SHO Sijawal Junijo Police Station, Inspector Akhtar Hussain Khosa, along with staff, conducted a raid and recovered a motorcycle belonging to citizen Shamsuddin Laghari, returning it to the owner. Further investigation is underway with the arrested suspect.
Cases has been registered against the culprits.
