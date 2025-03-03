Open Menu

Kamber Police Arrest 8 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Kamber police arrest 8 suspects

Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozi Monday launched a crackdown on criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects, including a proclaimed offender

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozi Monday launched a crackdown on criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects, including a proclaimed offender.

The arrested suspects, identified as Rahim Gopang, Ghulam Asghar Gopang, Sajan Ali Gopang, Muhammad Aras Gopang, Abdul Sattar Chandio, Ataullah Sangah, and Insaf Gopang, were found with three iron rods and a master key.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, a proclaimed offender, Rashid Ali Chandio, was arrested from Kamber Bypass in connection with a child marriage case registered at Kamber City Police Station.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

14 seconds ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

5 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

5 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

13 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

5 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

6 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

45 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

6 minutes ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

54 minutes ago
 DC holds open court

DC holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan