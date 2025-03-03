Kamber police arrest 8 suspects

Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozi Monday launched a crackdown on criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects, including a proclaimed offender

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozi Monday launched a crackdown on criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects, including a proclaimed offender.

The arrested suspects, identified as Rahim Gopang, Ghulam Asghar Gopang, Sajan Ali Gopang, Muhammad Aras Gopang, Abdul Sattar Chandio, Ataullah Sangah, and Insaf Gopang, were found with three iron rods and a master key.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, a proclaimed offender, Rashid Ali Chandio, was arrested from Kamber Bypass in connection with a child marriage case registered at Kamber City Police Station.