Kamber Police Arrest 8 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozi Monday launched a crackdown on criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects, including a proclaimed offender
The arrested suspects, identified as Rahim Gopang, Ghulam Asghar Gopang, Sajan Ali Gopang, Muhammad Aras Gopang, Abdul Sattar Chandio, Ataullah Sangah, and Insaf Gopang, were found with three iron rods and a master key.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
In a separate operation, a proclaimed offender, Rashid Ali Chandio, was arrested from Kamber Bypass in connection with a child marriage case registered at Kamber City Police Station.
