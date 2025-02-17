Kamber Police Arrest Docoit In Injured Condition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Kamber Shahdadkot district Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday, arresting a notorious dacoit, Zamir Hussain Mastoi, in an injured condition
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Kamber Shahdadkot district Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday, arresting a notorious dacoit, Zamir Hussain Mastoi, in an injured condition.
The police encounter took place near Dangi Canal in A-Section Police Station, and recovered a pistol, magazine, and motorcycle from Mastoi's possession.
Mastoi, a resident of Village Mitha Khan Mastoi, Tehsil Sijawal Junejo, has a history of involvement in multiple criminal incidents in the district. The police are investigating his criminal record and have registered a case against him.
In an other incident, the police clarified a viral news report about a robbery at Gold Bazaar, Shahdadkot. The shopkeeper, Kamran Brohi, reported that a person had ordered a gold locket but deceived him and fled with the item. The police are working to arrest the suspect and recover the stolen locket.
Anotherside police said in statement and clarificated on viral news.
A news has gone viral on social media stating that shopkeeper Kamran Brohi from Gold Bazaar, Shahdadkot, was robbed of gold jewelry by suspects who fled the scene.
In this regard, it is clarified that no such robbery incident occurred with the shopkeeper. The SHO of A-Section Shahdadkotcontacted the shopkeeper and inquired about the incident. It was revealed that a person had ordered a two-tola gold locket from Kamran Brohi, a Sarafa shopkeeper. When the delivery time came, instead of paying, the person deceived the shopkeeper, took the locket and fled.
Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing person and recover the shopkeeper's gold locket as soon as possible.
