Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber Shahdadkot district Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday, arresting a notorious dacoit, Zamir Hussain Mastoi, in an injured condition

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Kamber Shahdadkot district Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday, arresting a notorious dacoit, Zamir Hussain Mastoi, in an injured condition.

The police encounter took place near Dangi Canal in A-Section Police Station, and recovered a pistol, magazine, and motorcycle from Mastoi's possession.

Mastoi, a resident of Village Mitha Khan Mastoi, Tehsil Sijawal Junejo, has a history of involvement in multiple criminal incidents in the district. The police are investigating his criminal record and have registered a case against him.

In an other incident, the police clarified a viral news report about a robbery at Gold Bazaar, Shahdadkot. The shopkeeper, Kamran Brohi, reported that a person had ordered a gold locket but deceived him and fled with the item. The police are working to arrest the suspect and recover the stolen locket.

