Kamber Police Arrest Three Most Wanted Absconder Criminals Involved In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Operations conducted against wanted and absconding accused on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabozzi.

SHO Kamber City Police Station Inspector Ahmed Ali Odho along with staff conducted an operation near Kamber Bypass based on confidential information. The team arrested wanted accused Dost Ali Mughairi in four serious cases of Kamber City Police Station.

In a second operation, SHO A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station Sub-Inspector Raza Muhammad Tunio along with staff conducted a raid near Kamberani Bypass based on confidential information.

The team arrested absconding accused Mehr Rand in a case of Kamber City Police Station.

In a third operation, SHO Sijawal Junejo Police Station Inspector Zulfiqar Haider Manhas along with staff conducted a raid based on confidential information. The team arrested absconding accused Sikandar Ali Brohi in a case of Sijawal Junejo Police Station.

Further investigation is underway with the arrested accused.

