Kamber Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the police cracked down on drug dealers and claimed to have arrested two suspects including a drug dealer and recovered one and a half kilos of hashish

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the police cracked down on drug dealers and claimed to have arrested two suspects including a drug dealer and recovered one and a half kilos of hashish.

In this regard, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain Sandano of Qamber City police station arrested drug dealer Zeeshan Soho and recovered 1500 grams of hashish from his possession.

SHO Qamber City, acting on a tip-off arrested Zubair Mitlu, wanted accused in the threatening case.

