Kamber Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM
) On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the police cracked down on drug dealers and claimed to have arrested two suspects including a drug dealer and recovered one and a half kilos of hashish
In this regard, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain Sandano of Qamber City police station arrested drug dealer Zeeshan Soho and recovered 1500 grams of hashish from his possession.
SHO Qamber City, acting on a tip-off arrested Zubair Mitlu, wanted accused in the threatening case.
