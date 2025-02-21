Kamber Police Arrest Wanted Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Saduzai had ordered continued operations against absconding and wanted criminals on Friday.
Three absconding and wanted criminals arrested in serious cases.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Qubo Saeed Khan Police Station, Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Channa, along with his staff, conducted an operation based on secret information during patrol near Arz Muhammad Sierallo. The absconding accused, Gul Mir alias Mir Gul Magsi, involved in the case of Qubo Saeed Khan Police Station, had been arrested.
In another operation, SHO of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station, Inspector Shahid Khan, along with his staff, used the search app device during checking and arrested the wanted accused, Arbab Ali, involved in a theft attempt case.
In a third operation, SHO of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station, along with his staff, utilized the search app device and arrested the wanted accused, Habdar Sheikh, involved in a case of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station. Further investigation was underway with the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest wanted criminals6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea16 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers held16 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions open for spring 2025:16 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident26 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident26 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK38 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala steel mill incident claims 4 lives, injures 246 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, three arrested46 minutes ago
-
DG Meteorology predicts rain relief after brief two-day respite46 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar encourages women to speak up, seeks justice against harassers46 minutes ago