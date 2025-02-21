Open Menu

Kamber Police Arrest Wanted Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kamber police arrest wanted criminals

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Saduzai had ordered continued operations against absconding and wanted criminals on Friday.

Three absconding and wanted criminals arrested in serious cases.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Qubo Saeed Khan Police Station, Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Channa, along with his staff, conducted an operation based on secret information during patrol near Arz Muhammad Sierallo. The absconding accused, Gul Mir alias Mir Gul Magsi, involved in the case of Qubo Saeed Khan Police Station, had been arrested.

In another operation, SHO of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station, Inspector Shahid Khan, along with his staff, used the search app device during checking and arrested the wanted accused, Arbab Ali, involved in a theft attempt case.

In a third operation, SHO of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station, along with his staff, utilized the search app device and arrested the wanted accused, Habdar Sheikh, involved in a case of A-Section Shahdadkot Police Station. Further investigation was underway with the arrested accused.

