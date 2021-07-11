UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamoka Stresses Balance Between Population And Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Kamoka stresses balance between population and resources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz-Ullah Kamoka has said that balance between population and resources was imperative for durable development and progress.

He was leading an awareness walk arranged on Sunday to mark the World Population Day.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Zafar Iqbal, Deputy DPWO Tayyiba Azam and religious leader Pir Sidique ur Rehman and others were also present.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk. The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Faisalabad Press Club Road, etc.

Kamoka stressed the need for maintaining mother and child health by following population welfare programme.

The DC said that the district government was following comprehensive policies for the success of population welfare program.

Related Topics

National Assembly Faisalabad World Population Welfare Road Progress Muhammad Ali Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

3 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail ens ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Sheba Medical Cent ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber survey points to improving business ..

1 hour ago

State-of-the-art Vertical Farm launched in Dubai I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.