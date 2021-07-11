Kamoka stresses balance between population and resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz-Ullah Kamoka has said that balance between population and resources was imperative for durable development and progress.

He was leading an awareness walk arranged on Sunday to mark the World Population Day.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Zafar Iqbal, Deputy DPWO Tayyiba Azam and religious leader Pir Sidique ur Rehman and others were also present.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk. The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Faisalabad Press Club Road, etc.

Kamoka stressed the need for maintaining mother and child health by following population welfare programme.

The DC said that the district government was following comprehensive policies for the success of population welfare program.