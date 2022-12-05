Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:18 PM

The Officer who has been serving as the chief secretary has once again refused to continue his duties in the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal once again on Monday requested an extension in his leave for 130 days.

This request has emerged as unprecedented practice in the civil bureaucracy.

According to the details, Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal once again refused to continue his duties in the province and sought 130 days’ leave to visit Australia.

The request came as Kamran Ali Afzal’s leave is ending tomorrow.

Afzal earlier in August wrote a letter to the Federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The officer, however, was asked by the authorities

to continue his duties as the chief secretary in Punjab by the federal government after which he applied for leaves which was accepted by the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Afzal was appointed last year in September when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the PTI's previous rule.

