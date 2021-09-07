UrduPoint.com

Kamran Afzal Appointed As CS Punjab, Sardar Ali PPO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division,Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary (CS), Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Sardar Ali Khan, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan , presently serving under Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab, on his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders, said a notification.

