Kamran Arif: So Much More Than A Rights Sloganeer

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kamran Arif: So much more than a rights sloganeer

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) mourns the untimely passing of Kamran Arif, vice-chair of HRCP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 2 April 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) mourns the untimely passing of Kamran Arif, vice-chair of HRCP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 2 April 2021. A senior lawyer and internationally respected human rights defender, Mr Arif was associated with HRCP for almost 30 years, during which he led high-profile fact-finding missions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit and Balochistan; trained hundreds of activists in international human rights law; and remained a staunch advocate against custodial torture, enforced disappearances and the death penalty.

As co-chair of HRCP from 2011 to 2017, Mr Arif spoke up consistently for human rights—particularly freedom of expression and of religion and belief—in the context of the criminal justice system. He articulated time and again the need to ensure that former FATA was mainstreamed into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fairly and effectively, but as HRCP secretary-general Harris Khalique noted, ‘Kamran Arif believed more in actual work than mere sloganeering.

His loss to HRCP is irreparable.’

A former bureau member of South Asians for Human Rights, Mr Arif was also deeply committed to a lasting peace between India and Pakistan, and chairperson Radhika Coomaraswamy lauded his 'understated and consistent contribution... towards the protection and promotion of human rights, democratic values and peace in the South Asian region.'

At a memorial held online yesterday, HRCP members, staff, and supporters recalled Mr Arif’s wit, humour and erudition; his keen eye for photography; his passion for history and travel; and above all his commitment to human rights and democratic values in even the most difficult circumstances. 'We have lost not just a Council member, but a friend, a brother,' observed chairperson Hina Jilani. Indeed, HRCP could not have had a greater pillar of support.

Pakistan India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Gilgit Baltistan

