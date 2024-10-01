Open Menu

Kamran Arshad Elected As Chairman APTMA, PCCC Extends Felicitation

Published October 01, 2024

Kamran Arshad elected as chairman APTMA, PCCC extends felicitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) congratulated Mian Kamran Arshad

on his election as Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Dr Yusuf Zafar, vice president of the PCCC, expressed hope for Arshad’s leadership.

He highlighted that Arshad's experience was crucial for the cotton and textile sectors.

Dr Zafar also stressed the importance of settling Rs 3.5 billion owed in cotton cess. He

urged Arshad to ensure timely payments, as agreed by his predecessor Rahim Nasir.

Additionally, he called for expanding cotton farming into new areas like Balochistan and Cholistan.

Dr Zafar highlighted contract farming as a solution for producing contamination-free cotton.

Yusuf concluded by expressing optimism about enhanced cotton research and development

under Arshad’s leadership.

