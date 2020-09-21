UrduPoint.com
Kamran Asad Posted As New DGPR Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:16 PM

Kamran Asad posted as new DGPR Balochistan

Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Kamran Asad has been posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Balochistan letter issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Balochistan said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Kamran Asad has been posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Balochistan letter issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Balochistan said on Monday.

His predecessor Naeem Bazai has been asked to report to Services and General Administration Department, government of Balochistan.

