Kamran Bangash Acondoles Over Death Of Bukhar Shah's Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has expressed grief over death of the mother of Syed Bukhar Shah, President Peshawar Press Club.
In a message issued here on Saturday, advisor to CM KP, prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.