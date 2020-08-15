UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Acondoles Over Death Of Bukhar Shah's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has expressed grief over death of the mother of Syed Bukhar Shah, President Peshawar Press Club.

