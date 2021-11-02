Kamran Bangash, Arshad Ayub take oaths as Ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Members Provincial Assembly, Kamran Bangash and Arshad Ayub here Tuesday took oath as Provincial Ministers.

Governor KP, Shah Farman administered oath to the newly Ministers.

The oath taking ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP besides members of the provincial assembly.