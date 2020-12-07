Kamran Bangash calls for public cooperation to contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Monday said public "committing a collective blunder by violating" SOPs against coronavirus and urged them to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that the people's cooperation was the most important factor in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), adding that the KP government is not only closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, but is also trying to respond it through national policies.

He said that all the urgent requirements of district administrations and the frontline health workers would be met on a priority basis to enable them effectively deal with the pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said that unfortunately six coronavirus patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar died on Saturday night due to a lack of timely supply of oxygen, but all facts of the case would be made public and no tolerance would be accepted in this regard.

"The sad incident happened due to lack of central oxygen supply in the hospital," he added.

He said the CM had ordered an inquiry report and called for strict disciplinary action against the doctor for "gross negligence and healthcare staff and defaming the health department.

"No negligence on the part of hospital staff would be tolerated no matter how much senior the negligent official is", he added.

He said that the government was responsible to tackle COVID-19 spread, they would take all needed measures in this regard.

Kamran Bangash said that the COVID-19 patients were increasing with each passing day in the province while the number of patients being treated at the hospitals has also witnessed a surge.