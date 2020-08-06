Kamran Bangash collects BRT Zu Card

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash Thursday visited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Station Gulbahar and collected BRT Zu Card after registering his details about him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash Thursday visited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Station Gulbahar and collected BRT Zu Card after registering his details about him.

The Special Assistant stood in queue of general public and waited for his turn and then registered the required information about him.

Later, traveling in the bus after getting BRT Card, the Special Assistant said he is enjoying travel in BRT bus after punching Zu Card. He said that the operation of the BRT will change the map of public transportation in Peshawar city.

He urged upon the people to collect their Zu Card earliest to enjoy the travel facility of BRT. Regarding formal inauguration of the project, he said that the people would soon hear goods news in this respect.