UrduPoint.com

Kamran Bangash Condemns May 9 Violent Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kamran Bangash condemns May 9 violent protests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 and attacks on military infrastructures and called for indiscriminate actions against the saboteurs.

In a video message released here, Bangash said that like every other Pakistani, he was also saddened by the violent protests on May 9 and 10, especially the desecration of martyrs' monuments.

He said that attacks on public and private properties were unacceptable and such elements should not only be identified but given an exemplary punishment under the law.

"We all respect Pak Armed Forces and highly value their sacrifices and we strongly condemn every single move against the armed forces," he affirmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed May All

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

7 minutes ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

2 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

2 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.